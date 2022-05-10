UK opposition leader to resign if he gets lockdown fine

Source: Associated Press

The leader of Britain’s main opposition party said that he will resign if he is fined by police for having a beer and food with colleagues while the UK was under coronavirus restrictions.

Labour leader Keir Starmer makes a statement at Labour Party headquarters in London.

Labour leader Keir Starmer makes a statement at Labour Party headquarters in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on Tuesday acknowledged having a takeout curry and a beer in a lawmaker’s office in northeast England in April 2021. Starmer insists the meal, which took place during campaigning for a special election, was part of a workday and broke no rules.

After days of headlines about the story in Conservative-supporting newspapers, the local police force has said it will investigate.

Starmer said he was “absolutely clear that no laws were broken.”

“They were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat whilst working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election,” he said. “But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice I would, of course, do the right thing and step down.”

Starmer accused those attacking him of “trying to feed cynicism, so the public to believe all politicians are the same.”

Conservatives accuse Starmer of hypocrisy because he has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over lockdown-breaching parties in government offices. Johnson was fined NZ$98 by police for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing Street in June 2020 when lockdown rules barred social gatherings.

Johnson has apologized but denies knowingly breaking the rules. He faces the possibility of more fines over other parties and a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled lawmakers about his behaviour.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Daughter saves $5.3m Lotto win for Mother’s Day surprise

2

Govt expected to reveal new border reopening date on Wednesday

3

David Seymour responds to being called a 'useless Māori'

4

Diver's body, 50kg of cocaine found floating near NSW port

5

Nick Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby dies at the age of 31

Latest Stories

Tohu Harris, Montoya return to boost struggling Warriors

Govt announces $115m into family and sexual violence prevention

Consumer NZ launches petition to combat high grocery prices

Equity, better infrastructure key to congestion charge - academic

Court finds Gloriavale leavers employees, not volunteers

Related Stories

Macron proposes new political union for non-EU countries

No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

Queen won't attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine