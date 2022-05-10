Skipper charged over woman's death on Auckland charter boat

The skipper and company of charter boat Zefiro have been charged in Auckland District Court on Tuesday morning, following a woman's death during a charter.

Danielle Tamarua, 25, died when she fell from the boat into Waitematā Harbour in April last year.

The Zefiro skipper has been charged with operating without a current medical certificate and permitting passengers onto the bow while the boat was operating.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Maritime New Zealand has also charged the charter company for operating when its skipper did not have a current medical certificate and for inadequate crew training.

It said the lack of training prevented crew from adequately managing the risks of 'bring your own' alcohol events on board the vessel.

Zefiro also did not have sufficient signage or barriers preventing passengers from accessing the bow.

The company could receive a maximum fine of $1.5m.

