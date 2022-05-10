Sharks duo carded for high hits against Warriors cop bans

Cronulla duo Will Kennedy and Jesse Ramien have both been handed suspensions stemming from the Sharks' 29-10 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Both players entered early guilty pleas with the NRL's match review committee after being involved in grade three careless high tackles.

Will Kennedy's coathanger on Reece Walsh will cost him two weeks.

Fullback Kennedy will miss two games after he was sent off for his coathanger tackle on Warriors fullback Reece Walsh in the first half.

Ramien will leave a void in the Sharks' right centre spot for the next three games for his shoulder charge on Euan Aitken.

The centre was handed the extra week's suspension owing to previous offences.

Jesse Ramien will miss three games for his shoulder charge on Euan Aitken.

Their absences will leave Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon with a conundrum ahead of the club's Magic Round game with Canberra on Sunday.

Halfback Nicho Hynes is likely to take the fullback berth vacated by Kennedy while Connor Tracey is expected to replace Ramien in the centres.

Rugby sevens convert Lachlan Miller is also thought to be in contention after impressing in the NSW Cup.

