Heirloom found amongst stolen goods 40 years after it was taken

Source:

A family has been reunited with an heirloom almost 40 years after it was stolen from their west Auckland home.

The Hintz family were reunited with the family heirloom 40 years after it was stolen. (Source: NZ Police)

Police recently found the heirloom - a small engraved tin - amongst a raft of stolen goods during a search warrant.

Not knowing its origin, police asked the local RSA to help find the original owners.

Swanson RSA contacted an existing member with the same last name engraved on the case, who confirmed it belonged to his family.

The tin was stolen in June 1983 when the Hintz family was celebrating their daughter's 21st birthday at the local pub in Swanson when their house was burgled.

Several items were stolen, including the tin which belonged to Peter Hintz, who assisted during World War II.

Hintz's grandson Shane said while he was surprised to get a call from police, he was stoked with the good news and thankful the heirloom was back where it belonged.

He said he never met his grandfather who passed away in 1969, but remembers the burglary - he was eight-years-old at the time.

"I think it's pretty cool to have this returned to the family."

Police said in a statement they were "delighted" to reunite the Hintz family with the heirloom.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

