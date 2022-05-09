Ukraine: US first lady Jill Biden makes surprise visit

United States First Lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine today, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska to show American support for the embattled nation.

Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside a school in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

She became the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zalenska’s public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” Biden told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian border village where she had toured a border processing facility.

Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day - even today.”

The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Zalenska arrived first and waited in her black SUV until Biden arrived in similar fashion.

The women stepped out of their vehicles and embraced, with Biden handing over a bouquet of flowers before they entered the school.

The women came together in a small classroom, sitting on either side of a wooden table and greeting each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

The visit allowed Biden to conduct the kind of personal diplomacy that her husband would like to do himself.

President Joe Biden said when he visited Poland in March that he was disappointed he could not cross the border and go into Ukraine to see conditions “firsthand” but that he was not allowed, likely due to security reasons.

The White House said as recently as last week that the president “would love to visit” but there were no plans for him to do so at this time.