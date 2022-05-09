Philippine election narrows to Marcos, rights defender

Filipinos have begun voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of reforms and human rights as top contenders.

A woman waits for a polling centre to open with her baby in Quezon City, Philippines. (Source: Associated Press)

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 "People Power" uprising, has led pre-election surveys.

But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos recapturing the top office and harnessed an army of campaign volunteers to underpin her candidacy.

Eight other candidates, including former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and former national police chief Sen. Panfilo Lacson have lagged far behind in voter-preference surveys.

The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 for a single, six-year term and stands to inherit immense problems, including a pandemic-battered economy, deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte.

At a local high school in Mandaluyong City in the Philippine capital of Manila, hundreds were seen flocking to the precinct early in the morning to cast their votes.

John Galletes, is one of the early birds at the precinct.

"My vote is very important because your vote might be what's missing to elect a president. Every vote is really important and really countable,"said the 26-year-old.

Aside from the presidency, more than 18,000 government posts are contested, including half of the 24-member Senate, more than 300 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as provincial and local offices across the archipelago of more than 109 million Filipinos.

About 67 million have registered to cast their ballot during the 13-hour voting, an hour longer than the midterm elections in 2019 to compensate for the expected slower queues due to social distancing and other coronavirus safeguards.

Thousands of police and military personnel were deployed to secure election precincts, especially in rural regions with a history of violent political rivalries and where communist and Muslim rebels have a presence.