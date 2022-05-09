Big names and big shows returning to an Auckland stage near you

The theatre doors are opening and spotlights are hitting the stage, as Auckland's theatre scene swings back into action.

After more than two years of Covid disruptions, the industry is hopeful this is the start of an artistic revival, bringing much-needed entertainment back into the city centre.

Inside Auckland's Aotea Centre today, the cast of the Musical chess met for their first rehearsal, some six weeks out from opening night. For many of the performers, it's their first time back on stage in a while.

Actor Stephen Butterworth, who plays American television producer Walter de Courcey, says he's just "chomping at the bit" to get into the thick of rehearsing.

"It's the most exciting thing to look forward to because it has been years," he says. "I'm going to be so excited to see people in the theatre. You know this is what dreams are made of."

Fellow star and singer Jackie Clarke says the pandemic has taught her to never take performing for granted again. "I'm just pinching myself, that this is actually happening and we are making music together.

"It's going to be five nights of magic," she says.

The story of Chess tells the tale of a Cold War love triangle. Set in the early 1980s when Soviet and American forces attempted to manipulate an international chess championship for political gain.

the cast of the musical Chess in Auckland (Source: 1News)

One of the show's producers, G & T Productions' Terry O'Connor says it's a show that does resonate today.

"Primarily it is all around the game of chess, and anybody who knows chess knows it's about east and west relations, which is pretty topical today."

The show is one of the first of the big musicals to return to the city stages post-Omicron's peak earlier this year. Ever since Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand stages all around the country have sat near empty. Auckland has been particularly hard hit with 107 days in lockdown towards the end of 2021.

And even after the city moved to red, it was tough for shows to open. Those that did open to smaller audiences of no more than 100 people.

Auckland Theatre Company director Jonathan Bielski says it's been a costly time for the company, and the industry at large.

"People have been out of work, a lot of companies haven't been able to perform. It's really been about survival," he says. "It's been two years of significant financial disruptions in the millions of dollars."

The theatre had its seasons of Grand Horizons open under red at the start of the year. But as Omicron peaked it bought the curtain down on the show. It's only next week that the comedy will be reopening its encore season.

Actress Annie Whittle plays Nancy in the show. She feels fortunate to have been able to perform at all this year - but is looking forward to welcoming bigger crowds back into the theatre.

"Covid has been devastating, not just for the man in the street, but especially for the arts community," she says. "We are nothing without an audience. We are nothing without a performance.

"It's a privilege for us to get a second crack at [this show]. That's what's really wonderful for us."