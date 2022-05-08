Rare footage of Queen Elizabeth to feature in new doco

A new documentary set to be released will reveal unseen footage of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

It will include images of the then-Princess Elizabeth wearing her engagement ring months before her engagement to Prince Philip was announced.

The BBC has been given broad access to a huge archive of homemade films shot by the Queen, her parents and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The film is being made in conjunction with upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The home movies had been held in the Royal Collection in the vaults of the British Film Institute.