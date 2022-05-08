More than 400 school staff quit over vaccine mandate

Source:

Education Payroll records show more than 400 school staff resigned over the Government's vaccine mandate.

Children in classroom - stock image.

Children in classroom - stock image. (Source: istock.com)

The Education Ministry said the mandate was included as a reason for resignation in the payroll system last year, however schools did not have to use the coding.

As a result, it is unclear exactly how many staff members left because of the rule, the Ministry said.

READ MORE: Some Northland principals fear they will lose teachers due to vaccine mandate

The Teaching Council said it received reports from employers that 225 teachers were dismissed for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate.

It said refusing to get vaccinated did not breach the teachers' code of professional responsibility and it took no action on those cases.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducationCovid-19

More than 400 school staff quit over vaccine mandate

