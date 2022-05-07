No mention of 'war' in UN Security Council's Ukraine statement

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia’s military action began February 24, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine.

Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol. (Source: Associated Press)

The short statement adopted at a brief meeting on Saturday does not mention a “war,” “conflict” or “invasion” as many council members call Russia’s ongoing military action, or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it.

Russia, which holds veto power in the council, has blocked all previous attempts to adopt a statement or resolution.

Instead, the statement “expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" and “recalls that all member states have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.”

During recent visits to Moscow and Kyiv, Guterres reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the evacuation of civilians, first and foremost from the besieged south-eastern port city of Mauripol and the Azovstal steel plant where the last Ukrainian forces are holding out along with hundreds of civilians in underground bunkers.

Fifty civilians were evacuated on Saturday from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Interdepartmental Humanitarian Response Center says the 50 civilians include 11 children.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, also said 50 civilians left the plant without giving a breakdown of how many were children.

Both Vereshchuk and the Russian body said the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal will continue on Saturday.

Ukrainian fighters holed up at the sprawling complex are making their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port city.