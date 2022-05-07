Man sought over Te Aro sexual assault found by police

The man police wanted to speak to about a sexual assault in inner-city Wellington last month has been found by police as the investigation into the incident continues.

Te Karawene Atutolu. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Te Karawene Atutolu, 21, has been located on Saturday afternoon after police made an appeal for his whereabouts on Friday night.

Atutolu was sought after in relation to the sexual assault of a woman in her Te Aro home on Saturday April 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said in a statement on Friday that police are wanting to speak to anyone else who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith Street between midnight and 2.30am, or anyone who has any information that would assist the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who was in that area or that has information should call police on 105, quoting file number 220423/9551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.