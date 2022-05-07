Man sought over Te Aro sexual assault found by police

Source: 1News

The man police wanted to speak to about a sexual assault in inner-city Wellington last month has been found by police as the investigation into the incident continues.

Te Karawene Atutolu.

Te Karawene Atutolu. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Te Karawene Atutolu, 21, has been located on Saturday afternoon after police made an appeal for his whereabouts on Friday night.

Atutolu was sought after in relation to the sexual assault of a woman in her Te Aro home on Saturday April 23.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said in a statement on Friday that police are wanting to speak to anyone else who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith Street between midnight and 2.30am, or anyone who has any information that would assist the investigation.

Anyone who was in that area or that has information should call police on 105, quoting file number 220423/9551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Harry and Meghan, Andrew won't appear on Jubilee balcony

2

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

3

6745 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 12 deaths reported

4

Luxon sidesteps questions on te reo use at Ashburton meeting

5

Young women struggling to get ovarian cancer diagnoses

Latest Stories

Man sought over Te Aro sexual assault found by police

Havana hotel blast: Death toll climbs to 22, dozens injured

Police tracing dead man's steps after body found near Masterton

Small aircraft crashes in Feilding, leaving 1 seriously injured

6745 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 12 deaths reported

Related Stories

Police tracing dead man's steps after body found near Masterton

Man found dead on road near Masterton 'may have been hit by car'

Hamilton man left in critical condition after stabbing - police

Police arrest man wanted for Wellington shooting