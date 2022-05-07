Man found dead on road near Masterton

A man was found dead on a road east of Masterton on Saturday morning, with police saying he may have been hit by a vehicle.

(Source: Supplied)

Police said they were at the scene of the "sudden death" on Masterton Castlepoint Road.

In a further statement to 1News, a police spokesperson said the man was found between McLaughlin Drive and Mataikona Road in Whakataki.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and there are no diversions available, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.