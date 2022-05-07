Luxon sidesteps questions on te reo use at Ashburton meeting

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has had to sidestep questions around the use of te reo by highlighting the bigger issues on his whistlestop tour of Ashburton.

National leader Chris Luxon speaking to a crowd of around 200 people at the Ashburton Event Centre. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

By Jonathan Leask for Local Democracy Reporting

During his public meeting on Friday, Luxon was quizzed on increasing use of te reo names for Government departments, areas, and places by one person - a question that received a round of applause - while another attendee was concerned about the use of 'Aotearoa New Zealand'.

Luxon addressed the questions, suggesting it could be an issue for a referendum, but he was quick to shift the focus to the much bigger issues the country is facing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know it’s a big issue for you but I’m telling you right now 60% of New Zealanders are freaked out about the cost of living crisis,” Luxon said.

“You may be at a stage in your life where you are comfortable but I’m telling you most New Zealanders are sitting there going ‘I don’t quite know how I’m going to be paying my rent this week.'"

National leader Chris Luxon speaking to a crowd of around 200 people at the Ashburton Event Centre. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

He said he knew a lot of people wanted to discuss the use of te reo but “you have to focus on the things that are really important and that are actually about the country having a future”.

Luxon initially sidestepped a te reo question to discuss the issue of co-governance, which he said should be taken down the constitutional path of a referendum, and that National is focussed on outcomes.

“We believe we are one country. We can have single system and within that single system we can have components of innovation that can actually target people on the basis of need, not ethnicity.”

He was then pressed on using 'Aotearoa'.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appreciate that not many of you may not want to learn te reo, that’s fine, that’s your choice. But there are a lot of 40-year-olds that do and I personally want to learn te reo and I should be free to do that as well.”

He said he often uses New Zealand, as that is the brand, and “we are a country that relies on trade and we have to do business around the world”.

Luxon had started the day with a tour of Ashford's, which he said was a great example of world class business from Ashburton that is taking it to the world.

He then had lunch at the Hotel Ashburton with local business representatives and National Party members, before the public meeting.

Aside from te reo, Luxon covered National's policy on Three Waters, housing, cost of living, law and order, and four-laning State Highway 1 from Ashburton to Rolleston.