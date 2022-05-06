US man arrested after walking on plane wing during taxi

Source: Associated Press

A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early on Thursday, police said.

A United Airlines jet at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

A United Airlines jet at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (Source: istock.com)

Chicago police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with reckless conduct.

Police said the incident happened at about 4.30am when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate.

United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane, which taxied to an airport gate to let other passengers exit.

WorldTravelNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

2

Simon Henry's Nadia Lim comments insult 'all women' - Ardern

3

Why petrol prices are creeping back up, despite tax relief

4

Unvaccinated chiropractors fined after seeing patients

5

Pig heart used in first human transplant had animal virus

Latest Stories

Israel says Putin apologised over top diplomats Holocaust remarks

Why petrol prices are creeping back up, despite tax relief

Brumbies focused on final 20 minutes ahead of Chiefs clash

Review: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness misses the mark

Countdown price freeze 'admission' of role in food crisis - Consumer NZ

Related Stories

Amber Heard testimony: Johnny Depp kicked her over James Franco

Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

Escaped Alabama inmate, jail official had 'special relationship'