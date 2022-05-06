Man sought over alleged Wellington sexual assault

A man is being sought by police over an alleged sexual assault in Wellington late last month.

Te Karawene Atutolu. (Source: New Zealand Police)

It comes after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in her home in Te Aro on April 23.

Police are now looking to speak to 21-year-old Te Karawene Atutolu as part of their inquiries, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said on Friday in a statement.

Pritchard said police would also like to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar offending in the Te Aro/Aro Valley area.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith Street between midnight and 2.30am or has any information that may assist the investigation has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 220423/9551, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

