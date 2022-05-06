Adams cleared for playoffs return against old foes Golden State

Source: 1News

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinal with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Steven Adams.

Steven Adams. (Source: Associated Press)

Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't say Adams will play Sunday in San Francisco but that they'd make a decision after seeing how he handles Saturday's practice.

The 6-foot-11 big man from New Zealand practiced Friday after missing the first round series finale against Minnesota and the first two games against the Warriors.

The Warriors won the opener 117-116 and Memphis took Game 2 106-101.

Adams was ineffective against Minnesota and replaced in the starting lineup later in that series but led the NBA with 4.6 offensive rebounds a game this season.

“He’s one of the few guys that’s played pretty deep in the playoffs on our roster," Jenkins said.

To be precise, heading into this season's NBA playoffs Adams had more career playoff minutes under his belt [1610] from his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder than the rest of his Memphis teammates combined [1368].

"Obviously, he’s got a high IQ," Jenkins added.

"He adds a lot of positives for us.”

READ MORE: Analysis: Grizzlies miss Adams' rebounding against Warriors

Golden State has outrebounded Memphis in the first two games, matching its playoff high with 52 rebounds in each game.

Memphis led the NBA in offensive rebounding, total rebounds and second-chance points during the regular season.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Basketball

