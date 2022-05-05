Martin set for long-term NRL deal after return from brain bleed

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has revealed Te Maire Martin is on the verge of a multi-year contract extension after blitzing it in his return from a brain injury that looked to have cut short his NRL career.

Te Maire Martin. (Source: Getty)

The 26-year-old retired in 2020 when unable to recover from a bleed on the brain a year earlier while playing for North Queensland.

Lured to Brisbane where he expected to spend the season in the Queensland Cup, injuries and exits have fast-tracked Martin's NRL return in the unfamiliar position of fullback.

But in just two games back he's surprised even Walters with his confident defence and offensive flourish, helping Brisbane improve to 4-4 and into the top eight ahead of Thursday's clash with South Sydney.

"It's out of my lane, but we expect to re-sign him for a couple of years," Walters let slip.

"He's been really good for us, a good pick up. We didn't know how quickly he could accelerate, but he's playing good footy and since he's been at the back there we look a different team in attack.

"He's helping Adam in our spine be a little bit more creative; his pass selection is good, skills are great."

Eager for some continuity, Walters will persevere with Tyson Gamble at five-eighth alongside halfback Reynolds and resist any temptation to shift Martin, who scored a try as a No.6 for the Cowboys in the 2017 grand final loss to Melbourne.

"Not at the moment, he's doing such a good job back at fullback, we'll keep him there for the minute," Walters said, pointing out his selection of try-saving tackles in the last fortnight.

"And he's surprised us a little bit there (in defence); his organisation is good, gets the numbers right and when he needs to make a tackle he's in there."