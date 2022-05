A man who says he is opposed to abortion was arrested after climbing the 326-metre-tall Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Maison Des Champs started climbing the downtown tower at 9.21am Tuesday (4.21am Wednesday NZT).

Des Champs said he is "a rock climber that has recently started climbing skyscrapers to end abortion".

San Francisco police and fire authorities warned people to stay away from the base of the tower.