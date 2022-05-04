Three people stabbed following 'grievous assault' in Cambridge

Three people have been seriously injured following a stabbing at a commercial premises in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Campbell Street, in Leamington, after receiving a report of a 'grievous assault' around 8.45pm, Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson said.

Hodgson said police found three people with "serious stab-related injuries" upon arriving at the scene.

Police are speaking with a person who is assisting them with their enquiries.

Campbell Street will be closed between Burns Street and Shakespeare Street overnight while a scene examination is carried out.

"The local community will notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while staff make enquiries in the area," Hodgson said.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances.

"However, we believe this is an isolated incident."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting event number P050463060.