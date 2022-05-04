Three new Omicron subvariants in Australia

Three new Omicron subvariants have reached Australia and health authorities say people who contract the virus should wait three months before getting their next Covid-19 vaccination.

Associate Professor Stuart Turville from the UNSW's Kirby Institute says Omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 have all been detected in Australia.

Authorities are warning this winter season is likely to see a spike in Covid-19 cases and the flu as restrictions which have suppressed the circulation of both viruses are phased out.

The latest advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommends people wait three months after a confirmed Covid-19 infection and then receive their next vaccine dose as soon as possible.

The advice, issued last week, applies to all people and for all Covid-19 vaccines.

Turville said the severity and transmissibility of the new Omicron subvariants had yet to be determined.

The arrival of Omicron BA1 and BA2 were marked by their ability to significantly evade a previous antibody response through past infection and/or a vaccine, but the impact was less severe.

The new subvariants BA4, BA5 and BA2.12.1 are likely to displace BA1 and BA2 in Australia.

"We will need to study this over time to see if their advantage is one of "fitness/transmissibility" and/or their ability to be more slippery to existing antibodies," Turville said.

"As with all variants, the key parameter to watch is disease severity and this data takes time to accumulate.

"There is still a lot about this virus that is unknown and there are many paths it has the potential to take."

Three of the new Omicron sub-variants, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.4 have also reached New Zealand.

In February, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed subvarients BA.1 and BA.2 had reached New Zealand.

The BA.4 variant was detected at New Zealand's border for the first time on May 2.

The Ministry of Health said the arrival of BA.4 was not unexpected, "at this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.4 and no changes are required."