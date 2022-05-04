Labour down, National up in new political poll

Labour is down 6.1 points to 38.2 in the latest Newshub-Reid political poll, while National has risen 9.2 points to 40.5.

Composite image of Christopher Luxon and Jacinda Ardern. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The Newshub-Reid poll also shows ACT is down 1.6% to 6.4. The party was at 8 percentage points in the last poll, down from 16 percentage points in the poll before that.

The Greens are on 8.4%, down 1.2 while the Māori Party is up a fraction, at 2.5%, a 0.5 increase.

Jacinda Ardern's personal popularity has also waned. She is down 7% to 36.3 as preferred prime minister.

Christopher Luxon has gained 6.1% to 23.9%, making him the most popular National leader since Bill English.

The results translate into National having 51 seats in Parliament, with ACT holding eight - meaning the centre-right would be two seats short of the 61 needed to govern.

Labour would hold 48 seats and the Greens 10, needing another three seats to get over the line.

The latest poll could mean the Māori Party would decide who would run the country.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted between 18 April and 27 April with a margin of error of 3.1%.