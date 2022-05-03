Ronnie O'Sullivan claims record-equalling 7th World Snooker title

An emotional Ronnie O'Sullivan has held off a fightback from Judd Trump to claim a record-equalling seventh World Snooker title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts after winning during day seventeen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield, England. (Source: Getty)

O'Sullivan had seen a seven-frame overnight lead reduced to just three by Trump in the session before recovering when play resumed in the evening (Tuesday morning NZT) to polish off an 18-13 win.

O'Sullivan shared a lingering embrace lasting more than a minute with Trump after getting over the line with a break of 83, before also greeting his children who ran into the arena to share his moment.

"I didn't really feel like the favourite to win," O'Sullivan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I doubted myself a little bit, so to finally get a result like I did is special.

"I've grown up with Judd, we've shared a lot of time on the practice tables so to hear the words he said to me afterwards, I didn't realise what that meant to him.

"It was nice to hear I was part of his development and it was a special moment. He choked me up."

With victory the 46-year-old O'Sullivan matched Stephen Hendry's modern day record, picked up a Stg 500,000 ($NZ970,000) winner's cheque, and surpassed Ray Reardon to become the oldest world champion in history.

"Honestly, it (the record) has never been something on my mind," he said.

"I didn't come here to equal Stephen Hendry's record, I came here to play snooker and to be honest I found it very, very tough."

O'Sullivan sailed into the final day with a 12-5 advantage but Trump closed the gap to 13-10 before the pair shared the last two frames of an engrossing afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In front of a packed and suitably raucous crowd, O'Sullivan immediately eased the pressure by taking the first two frames in the evening with breaks of 82 and 88.

Trump would win two of the next three, and ensured another bit of history by delivering a record-breaking 109th century of the tournament — fittingly, with a clearance of 109 — to close the gap to 17-13 before O'Sullivan got over the line.

Trump admitted he had left himself with too much to do and said he "wouldn't surprise me if (Ronnie) goes out and beats the record now" for most world titles.

O'Sullivan, who won his first title in 2001, has the most career ranking titles (39), is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries, and has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play than anyone else.