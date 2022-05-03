Kamala Harris negative for Covid after taking antiviral pill

Source: Associated Press

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative for Covid-19, six days after she tested positive for the virus, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Wednesday (NZT).

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media at her hotel after attending the Munich Security Conference.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media at her hotel after attending the Munich Security Conference. (Source: Associated Press)

Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a "well-fitting mask while around others" in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines until through her tenth day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test before people who have been infected are allowed to return to the complex.

WorldCovid-19North America

Popular Stories

1

Winston Peters says he’s been trespassed from Parliament for protest visit

2

Bilingual school traffic signs launched in Napier

3

Police justified in punching, kicking 'aggressive' teen - IPCA

4

Large farms sold to overseas buyers for forestry conversion

5

Concerns for welfare of NZ man missing in England

Latest Stories

Blake Lively wows at Met Gala in transitional Versace dress

Winston Peters says he’s been trespassed from Parliament for protest visit

Ponsonby Huffer store raided by thieves

Police justified in punching, kicking 'aggressive' teen - IPCA

Ronnie O'Sullivan claims record-equalling 7th World Snooker title

Related Stories

Samoa to open international borders later this year

Twitter alternatives to try if you don't like Elon Musk

Omicron sub-lineages dodge immunity - study

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner