Dutch four-year-old takes mum's car for joyride

Police in the Dutch city of Utrecht say they may have discovered a "new Max Verstappen" after a four-year-old boy took his mum's car for a drive.

Four-year-old boy with Utrecht police officer (Source: POLICE UTRECHT NORTH)

The boy, spotted by bystanders walking down a road alone in his PJs and in bare feet, is believed to have taken his mum's keys and gone for a drive after his father had left for work on the weekend, the BBC reports.

It's believed he hit two parked cars, before leaving the scene.

As police collected the boy, there was a report a car had hit parked vehicles nearby.

The abandoned vehicle was registered to the boy's mother.

As the boy talked to his mum, he mimicked driving. "We then realised that the child may have been the driver," Utrecht police said on Instagram.

He was given some hot chocolate and a teddy bear, before being taken to the crash scene, where he showed police how to start the car.

"New Max Verstappen found in Overvecht," police wrote, in reference to the Dutch Formula 1 world champion.