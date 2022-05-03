Blake Lively wows at Met Gala in transitional Versace dress

Blake Lively turned heads as she arrived to the 2022 Met Gala in one dress and transitioned into another, right on the famous staircase leading into the ball.

The actor and Met Gala co-chair arrived in a custom gown by Donatella Versace that was coloured in shades of rose pink, gold and copper. With the help of several red carpet handlers, within seconds Lively was sporting a completely new look.

The star-studded fundraiser gala is celebrating the theme, "Gilded glamour, white-tie," guests have been told.

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which is the second installment of star curator Andrew Bolton’s two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

This exhibit showcases overlooked figures in fashion history, many of them women and people of colour, through the talents of some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

Blake Lively attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Source: Associated Press)

The Met Gala is a huge money-maker for the museum, and provides the Costume Institute with its main source of funding. It's also one of the biggest nights in fashion.

This year’s hosts are Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Vogue’s Anna Wintour is supervising the whole shebang as she has since the ’90s. Her fellow honourary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Ford, also a film director, is one of nine directors whose work is featured in the new spring exhibit.