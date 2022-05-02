Northland employers in need of workers more than ever before

Source: 1News

The regions are driving a record number of job listings around the country, with employers in Northland desperate for more workers now than ever before.

Among the companies looking for more staff are Kerikeri’s two timber mills.

They’re among hundreds of other businesses advertising for workers on Trade Me. The website has had a record number of job listings this quarter, driven by the regions.

Job listings in Northland are up 34%, followed by the West Coast and Marlborough, both at 29%.

“Retail is big. People did lay off a lot of people over the last couple of years due to Covid and businesses are really struggling with, you know, no tourists, but now with tourists going back up north and the border opening, those businesses need the staff,” Trade Me sales director Matt Tolich said.

It's also seen a huge demand in construction, roading and the trades, and employers are also prepared to pay more.

“We saw an increase of 5% in salaries in Northland and that's just driven by the candidate-short market. Employers are having to reach into their pocket to pay for good talent right now,” Tolich said.

Mt Pokaka Timber Products manager Jason Cook said they recently increased wages by $3 for every employee "just because of the result of 2021 – it was just a good year".

Waipapa Pine director Grant Arnold said they're looking offshore for labourers but staff have been hard to come by.

“We’re all competing for the same employees and we’re just not seeing them out there any longer,” he said.

“We’ve done extensive advertising. We don’t get any applicants.”

New ZealandEmploymentNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Infant among 4 dead in crash near Whakatāne

2

New Zealand reopen to visitors from 60 visa waiver countries

3

Omicron sub-lineages dodge immunity - study

4

First case of Omicron BA.4 variant detected at NZ's border

5

NZ border reopening 'a big day for us' - Air NZ CEO

Latest Stories

Sea levels rising twice as fast as thought in some parts of NZ

New Zealand reopen to visitors from 60 visa waiver countries

Northland employers in need of workers more than ever before

Omicron sub-lineages dodge immunity - study

Good Sorts: Carterton man builds carriage for senior citizens

Related Stories

Review launched into workplace culture at Fire and Emergency

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

Second port worker death reinforces need for inquiry - unions

Anzac weekend road toll rises to 9 after Northland crash