Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players

Source: Associated Press

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticised Wimbledon's decision to exclude Russian and Belarus players from this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. (Source: Photosport)

The two tennis greats said on Monday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.

“I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.

“I’m sorry for them,” Nadal said. “Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn’t force them to do it."

Nadal added: “Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard.”

The ATP and WTA tennis tours have both publicly criticised the All England Club’s decision which was announced April 20.

Wimbledon starts on June 27.

The prominent players affected by the ban include reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are all from Russia. Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, which has aided Russian forces, would also be unable to play.

Djokovic compared the situation of the excluded players to what he went through in January when he was unable to play the Australian Open. He was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play,” Djokovic said. “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the (Wimbledon) decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.”

The All England Club had justified its action in a statement first posted on Twitter.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the statement said.

Tennis

Popular Stories

1

NZ's laws to combat gangs have almost no impact – study

2

Netflix 'quietly cancels' series by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

3

Infant among 4 dead in crash near Whakatāne

4

PM warns against 'knee-jerk reactions' to spate of ram-raids

5

New Zealand reopen to visitors from 60 visa waiver countries

Latest Stories

Overseas criminal networks behind bulk of Kiwi dating scams

NZ's laws to combat gangs have almost no impact – study

Staffing crisis causing collapse of aged care sector - provider

Netflix 'quietly cancels' series by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Black Ferns Sevens haka honours Woodman on 200 try milestone

Related Stories

Tennis icon Becker gets 2.5 years in prison over bankruptcy

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon, no vaccination required

Alcaraz youngest since Nadal in top 10 after Barcelona win

Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war