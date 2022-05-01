Sweden says Russian military plane violated Swedish airspace

Source: Associated Press

Sweden says a Russian military plane has violated Swedish airspace.

A Russian Air Force An-30.

A Russian Air Force An-30. (Source: Swedish Armed Forces.)

The incident happened late Friday (Saturday NZT) in the Baltic Sea near the island of Bornholm.

In a statement on Sunday, the Swedish Armed Forces said a Russian AN-30 propeller plane flew toward Swedish airspace and briefly entered it before leaving the area.

The Swedish Air Force scrambled fighter jets which photographed the Russian plane.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist told Swedish public radio that the violation was “unacceptable” and “unprofessional.”

In a similar incident in early March four Russian warplanes violated Swedish airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Sweden and neighbouring Finland are both considering NATO membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has warned that such a move would have consequences, without giving specifics.

