Police say "a number of people" have died following a two-vehicle crash near Whakatāne on Sunday afternoon.

Police say emergency services they were called to the scene on Tāneatua Road, in Tāneatua at around 3pm.

Police say a "number of people" have died.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.