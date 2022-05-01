Lydia Ko in the hunt for 18th LPGA title

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has set up a trans-Tasman battle for a potential 18th LPGA Tour title in California.

Lydia Ko (file picture). (Source: Getty)

Ko started the third round tied for second at the LPGA Tour's latest event and had some mixed moments.

But the world No 3 pulled off a run of five birdies in 12 holes to complete a third round of one-under-par 70 at the Palos Verdes Championship.

That left her seven-under for the tournament, one shot off the lead held by Australia's world No 19 Hannah Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair will go head-to-head in the final round on Monday, with Ko two shots clear of a nine-way tie for third chasing pack - which includes Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Ryan Fox remains within sight of the lead heading into the final round of the latest event on the European Tour.

The Aucklander fired a two-under par 70 in his third round to be seven-under overall at the Catalunya Championship in Girona.

It had Fox in a two-way tie for fifth and four shots adrift of the outright leader, South African Oliver Bekker.

Fox's third round included five birdies and three bogeys, two of those dropped shots coming in the final three holes after he had got to nine-under through 15.

He was set to tee off his final round at around 10pm on Sunday night (NZ time).