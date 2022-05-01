Border reopens to international visitors at midnight Sunday

Source:

For the first time in more than two years, New Zealand's border will reopen to international visitors at midnight on Sunday.

Traveller arriving at Auckland International Airport from overseas (file picture).

On 19 March 2020 New Zealand snapped its border shut to anyone without citizenship or residency, before any Covid-19-related deaths were recorded.

It was the first time in New Zealand's history such a move was made, with the ban also including those from the Pacific.

On Sunday, the countdown is on to welcome back vaccinated visitors from visa waiver countries.

New Zealand's already reopened the border to vaccinated Australians and some international students.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said almost 1000 people will arrive on the first three flights, which will come from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fiji.

The airline has been struggling to prepare for the influx in international visitors due to staff recruitment issues.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTravelCovid-19 Advice and Info

