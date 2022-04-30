UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol, Ukraine

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday (local time), while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organisation by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.

Local civilians gather to get humanitarian aid, bread and pure water distributed by Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry in Mariupol. (Source: Associated Press)

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city's last stronghold is dire, and citizens are "begging to get saved".

Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it's not a matter of days. It's a matter of hours."

In the gutted city of Mariupol, around 100,000 people were believed trapped with little food, water or medicine. An estimated 2000 Ukrainian defenders and 1000 civilians were holed up at the Azovstal steel plant.

The Soviet-era steel plant has a vast underground network of bunkers able to withstand airstrikes. But the situation has grown more dire after the Russians dropped "bunker busters" and other bombs.

"Locals who manage to leave Mariupol say it is hell, but when they leave this fortress, they say it is worse," Boichenko said.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said the organisation was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv to create safe passage.

Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 27, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

This time, "we hope there's a slight touch of humanity in the enemy", Boichenko said.

Earlier this week, Russia launched a missile attack on a residential high-rise and another building in Kyiv, shattering weeks of relative calm in the capital following Russia's retreat from the region early this month.

The missile strike came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a news conference with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"This says a lot about Russia's true attitude toward global institutions, about attempts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything the organisation represents," Zelensky said late on Thursday (local time) in his nightly video address to the nation.

"Therefore, it requires a correspondingly powerful response."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was Russian President Vladimir Putin's way of giving "his middle finger" to Guterres.

The missile strike came just as life in Kyiv seemed to be getting back a little closer to normal, with cafés and businesses starting to reopen and growing numbers of people going out to enjoy the arrival of spring.