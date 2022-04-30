Johnson field goal gives Warriors golden point win over Raiders

The Warriors have rebounded from their Anzac Day capitulation to post a spectacular 21-20 golden-point NRL win over Canberra.

Jordan Rapana. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors trailed all game before a controversial penalty goal from Reece Walsh with 35 seconds remaining forced extra time at Redcliffe's Moreton Daily Stadium.

Shaun Johnson then nailed the match-winning field goal to consign Canberra to their fifth consecutive defeat, leaving Raiders coach Ricky Stuart exasperated.

Stuart will be livid after watching his side give up eight-point leads on three occasions, the last time after interchange forward Corey Horsburgh was placed on report for a contentious high tackle on Matt Lodge in the 80th minute.

Lodge and Canberra prop Joseph Tapine were also reported in a niggly affair, while Raiders front-rower Josh Papalii may also come under scrutiny from the match review committee for an alleged eye gouge on Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Five days after accusing some of his charges of giving up in their record-breaking 70-10 drubbing at the hands of Melbourne, Warriors coach Nathan Brown certainly couldn't question his side's commitment this time around.

They trailed 8-0 early as Canberra centre Matthew Timoko posted the game's first try in the sixth minute and Brad Schneider added a penalty goal.

Jordan Rapana gift-wrapped the Warriors an invitation back into the contest with a sloppy pass on his own quarter line that Nick Cotric coughed up.

Warriors winger Adam Pompey crossed on the ensuing play, only for the Warriors to concede a soft try to Hudson Young minutes later.

Another blunder from Rapana, this time a slip in defence, enabled teenage centre Viliama Vailea to bag his maiden NRL try off a probing chip kick from Warriors debutant Daejan Asi, to again cut Canberra's lead to two points.

Jack Wighton earned the Raiders' a more deserving 20-12 half-time lead when he did it all himself five minutes before the break.

A Euan Aitken try in the 63rd minute again reduced Canberra's lead to two points before the dramatic finale.