Britney Spears' fiancé wants new baby's gender to be a surprise

Source: Bang Showbiz

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari wants their new baby's gender to be a surprise.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Piece of Me hitmaker - who already has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 - is expecting baby number three with Asghari, 28.

The model has opened up about becoming a dad and insisted he's hoping they are able to keep the child's sex under wraps until the birth.

He told Access Hollywood: "That's (finding out the gender) up to [Britney], but I don't want to. It's something that I want to wait for.

"If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid."

When asked about his role as a dad, Asghari admitted he "absolutely" wants to be "hands-on as much as possible".

He added: "This is my baby, my first baby."

Spears confirmed the pregnancy news earlier in April in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???'

"My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing [sic]."

Since the baby news broke, Spears has been keeping fans updated via social media and two weeks ago, she was seen modelling outfits before her pregnancy starts "showing".

In a post on Instagram, the Toxic star was seen wearing a selection of summer clothes, including a black mini dress with red hearts and a flowery crop top with low-rise jeans.

Alongside the minute-long clip, the pop star wrote in the caption: "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing [pregnant emoji] …

"I had to do the flower [pink flower emoji] on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker."

She added: "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants [jeans emoji] Well barely [sweaty face emoji] [shrugging emoji]!!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door."

The baby news came just months after Spears was released from a conservatorship which controlled her life for more than a decade.

During her fight for freedom, Spears claimed her conservators had denied her the chance to have another baby by forcing her to have a contraceptive implant.

EntertainmentNorth AmericaMusic

Popular Stories

1

Wairarapa, Canterbury homes besieged by plagues of flies

2

UN passes resolution countering Russia's veto power

3

Britney Spears' fiancé wants new baby's gender to be a surprise

4

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

5

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Latest Stories

UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol, Ukraine

Britney Spears' fiancé wants new baby's gender to be a surprise

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply

Related Stories

Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

Court hears Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders

Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at 'Blac Chyna' trial

Children's music awards finalists announced