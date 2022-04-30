Britney Spears' fiancé wants new baby's gender to be a surprise

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari wants their new baby's gender to be a surprise.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Piece of Me hitmaker - who already has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 - is expecting baby number three with Asghari, 28.

The model has opened up about becoming a dad and insisted he's hoping they are able to keep the child's sex under wraps until the birth.

He told Access Hollywood: "That's (finding out the gender) up to [Britney], but I don't want to. It's something that I want to wait for.

"If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid."

When asked about his role as a dad, Asghari admitted he "absolutely" wants to be "hands-on as much as possible".

He added: "This is my baby, my first baby."

Spears confirmed the pregnancy news earlier in April in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???'

"My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing [sic]."

Since the baby news broke, Spears has been keeping fans updated via social media and two weeks ago, she was seen modelling outfits before her pregnancy starts "showing".

In a post on Instagram, the Toxic star was seen wearing a selection of summer clothes, including a black mini dress with red hearts and a flowery crop top with low-rise jeans.

Alongside the minute-long clip, the pop star wrote in the caption: "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing [pregnant emoji] …

"I had to do the flower [pink flower emoji] on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker."

She added: "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants [jeans emoji] Well barely [sweaty face emoji] [shrugging emoji]!!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door."

The baby news came just months after Spears was released from a conservatorship which controlled her life for more than a decade.

During her fight for freedom, Spears claimed her conservators had denied her the chance to have another baby by forcing her to have a contraceptive implant.