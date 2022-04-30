Astroworld tragedy movie to screen despite lawyers' concerns

The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a documentary released on Friday (local time).

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on 7 November 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from the documentary, “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.”

Charlie Minn, the film’s director, said he believes he has made a balanced and fair film that tries to show the public what happened.

“My job is to make the most truthful, honest, sincere documentary from the victim’s point of view ... We need to know about these stories to prevent it from happening again,” Minn told The Associated Press.

Around 500 lawsuits have been filed following the November concert headlined by Scott, a popular rapper. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during the massive crowd surge.

The documentary, showing in 11 Texas cities including Austin, Dallas and Houston, includes interviews with several people who survived the crowd surge. It also features cellphone video shot by concertgoers in which people can be heard repeatedly screaming for help.

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston. (Source: Associated Press)

“It’s hard to explain to friends and family what we saw and what we actually went through and I think [the documentary] will give a lot of people the opportunity, if you weren’t there, to understand,” said Frank Alvarez, who attended the concert but does not appear in the film.

The film highlights what concertgoers experienced and what led to the tragedy, said Minn, who has also made documentaries about the deadly 2018 shooting at a suburban Houston high school and violence along the US-Mexico border.

The film suggests Scott could have done more to prevent the conditions that led to the casualties, but Minn said it isn’t a “hit piece toward Travis Scott.” He said it also questions whether others, including Live Nation and Houston police, could have done more to improve safety or respond more quickly to the danger.

Minn said Scott, Live Nation and Houston police declined to be interviewed for the documentary. Houston police are investigating the disaster.

In a report released this month, a task force created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott uncovered problems with permits for such events and called for “clearly outlined triggers” for stopping such a show.

Attorneys for Live Nation expressed their concerns in a letter this month to state District Judge Kristen Hawkins, who is handling all pretrial matters in the lawsuits.

“The involvement of plaintiffs’ lawyers in the film, and the publicity the filmmakers and producers are trying to generate for it raise significant issues about efforts to taint the jury pool,” Neal Manne and Kevin Yankowsky, two of Live Nation’s attorneys, wrote in the letter.

But the attorneys have not asked Hawkins to take any specific action regarding the documentary.

Manne and Yankowsky did not respond to emails seeking comment. Live Nation has said it’s “heartbroken” by what happened but has denied responsibility.

Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston in November 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Scott faulted the documentary’s conclusions “that falsely blame Scott for the heartbreaking tragedy that occurred.”

The statement also criticised the involvement in the film of attorneys who have filed lawsuits in the case and said the film’s goal was “swaying future juries and public opinion.” The spokesperson did not know if Scott has seen the documentary.

Cassandra Burke Robertson, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said she would be shocked if the judge would take any action regarding the documentary because of First Amendment concerns, even with the gag order.

“I think the public interest here in exploring what happened and avoiding similar tragedies in the future, that’s a really big interest. That is likely to outweigh the interests of the particular outcome of the particular lawsuit,” Robertson said.

Brent Coon, an attorney representing about 1,500 concertgoers who was interviewed in the documentary, said he doesn’t think the film would impact the ability to choose an impartial jury if the case goes to trial, which could be years away.

“I don’t think any lawyer in this case could fan the flames much to change ... what the public’s perception of all this is going to be,” Coon said.