Amazon cleared to build $7.5 billion Auckland data centre

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is pressing on with plans to build a giant $7.5 billion data centre in Auckland, after receiving clearance from the Overseas Investment Office.

Amazon is hoping to bring a $7.5 billion data centre to Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

The global giant said decision the was an "important milestone" and brings it a step closer to delivering world-class computing services to New Zealand.

"Our investment includes building data centres, buying regional goods and services, operating utilities and facilities, and supporting wages and salaries that contribute to the local economy," AWS country manager Tiffany Bloomquist said.

The major investment would create 1000 direct and indirect jobs, Bloomquist said, claiming it would add about $10.8b to the local economy over the next 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centres would provide cloud-based storage facilities of data, so it could be accessed more quickly by local organisations.

Bloomquist said the facilities would help build digital skills and accelerate innovation.

"According to research commissioned by AWS and conducted by Alpha Beta, one million more New Zealand workers or 35% of the country's total workforce, will require digital skills training for their jobs in the next year.

"The nation is making tremendous strides on its digital transformation journey, and we are committed to strengthening our presence in the global digital economy by making our world-class infrastructure more easily accessible to all Kiwis."

rnz.co.nz