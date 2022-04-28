Watch: Carrington wins thrilling canoe sprint decider against Fisher

Source: 1News

Dame Lisa Carrington has proven she is still the best individual paddler in the country and will represent New Zealand in the K1 500 at the World Championships in August.

Carrington won another thrilling race against Aimee Fisher in the decider of their best-of-three series on Lake Karapiro on Thursday.

The pair have been battling for the lone New Zealand spot in the event at this year’s Worlds in Canada.

Carrington, in her black top and boat, was quick out of the blocks at the start of the race, quickly surging to a head start at the 100m mark.

Fisher made a charge on the gold medallist soon after though, making up ground but Carrington kept her lead for the entirety of the race to win by about half a boat length in front of a crowd of a couple of hundred people.

The pair hugging once back on the dias, but there was a clear divide to feelings - Carrington was happy and relieved, while Fisher was visibly overcome, hugging her support crew after an intense three-race battle.

Dame Lisa Carrington.

Dame Lisa Carrington. (Source: Photosport)

It follows a gripping series to separate the pair. Fisher won race one – the national championship final – by just .08 of a second before Carrington hit back to take their second event by another small margin, this time .11 of a second.

All races have followed a similar script with Carrington flying out of the start and Fisher left to chase with her trademark flying finish.

Fisher, the current world champion and former under-23 world champion, has been out of the high-performance environment and pulled out of Tokyo Olympic selection contention after a stand-off with Canoe Racing New Zealand over athlete welfare.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

2

12-year-old girl getaway driver in Auckland dairy robbery

3

Beloved pooch stolen from Auckland home found safe and well

4

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

5

Explainer: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids

Latest Stories

Watch: Carrington wins thrilling canoe sprint decider against Fisher

Parliament's favourite dog leaving for new job

Moana Pasifika faces uncertainty over Covid postponement

Iwi encouraged to resolve Auckland land claim issues on marae

Beloved pooch stolen from Auckland home found safe and well

Related Stories

Coach Brown standing by 'easy way out' comments about Warriors

Carrington praises 'incredible' Fisher after winning epic clash

Full video: Carrington and Fisher in canoe sprint decider

Carrington-Fisher decider too close to call for Ian Ferguson