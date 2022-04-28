Auckland Council outlines challenges ahead of elections

Climate change, inequality and finances have been named the biggest challenges for the next Auckland Council.

Auckland skyline (file image). (Source: Sulthan Auliya / Unsplash)

The council has released its pre-election report on Thursday ahead of local body elections in October.

Written by council staff and chief executive Jim Stabback, it aims to give the next council an insight into hurdles it is likely to face.

Climate change tops the list and the next council will have its work cut out if it wants to reach the city's climate goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report stated if urgent action was not taken to significantly reduce Auckland's greenhouse gas emissions, they were expected to increase by around 19% by 2050.

The city's goal is to halve its emissions by 2030 and have net zero emissions by 2050.

In order to do this, there needs to be a 65% decrease in stationary energy (such as building heating) emissions; a 64% decrease in transport emissions; a 24% decrease in waste emissions; and a 15% decrease in agriculture emissions.

The report reiterated a rates increase is needed to ensure the council has enough money to reach its goals.

A Natural Environment Targeted Rate has been proposed in the 2022/2023 Annual Budget, which is expected to create a $311 million fund over 10 years.

Auckland Council building. (Source: 1News)

This is in addition to the Climate Action Targeted Rate, which has also been proposed in the budget and will create $574 million in a decade, to increase the number of buses, ferries, cycling and walking options in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, these would see a 5% annual rates increase across the city.

The report also warned the current annual rates cap may have to be reconsidered.

Last year the council agreed to only put up annual rates by 3.5% for the next 10 years, but increased rates by 5% this year to account for Covid-19.

The report stated the money coming in did not match how much the council had to spend.

The council has already proposed another five percent increase in the 2022/2023 financial year and more is needed.

It also proposes a $15m cost reduction through efficiency measures, such as recruitment controls, in the 2023/2024 financial year, which would grow to $30m per annum from 2024/2025 onwards.

The report said more of the council's policies and investment needed to be prioritised to the communities who were the most vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

More targeted climate change funding and pandemic recovery measures could also be allocated based on a priority scheme, it said.

With Auckland house prices now around 10 times the average income, and the fourth most unaffordable in the world, the council should also look at increasing access to employment within each community.

rnz.co.nz