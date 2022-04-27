Full video: Carrington and Fisher in canoe sprint decider

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher this morning raced-off in a winner-takes-all decider to represent New Zealand in the K1 500 at the Canoe Racing World Championships in Canada in August.

Re-watch the full race here:

Fisher beat the five-time Olympic gold medallist in their first race by .08 of a second, before Carrington answered back in another nail-biter, winning by .11. Carrington won today's decider.

With commentary from 1News Sport Reporter Guy Heveldt.