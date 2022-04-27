Full video: Carrington and Fisher in canoe sprint decider

Source: 1News

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher this morning raced-off in a winner-takes-all decider to represent New Zealand in the K1 500 at the Canoe Racing World Championships in Canada in August.

Re-watch the full race here:

Fisher beat the five-time Olympic gold medallist in their first race by .08 of a second, before Carrington answered back in another nail-biter, winning by .11. Carrington won today's decider.

READ MORE: Carrington wins thrilling canoe sprint decider against Fisher

With commentary from 1News Sport Reporter Guy Heveldt.

SportRowing

Popular Stories

1

Carrington wins thrilling canoe sprint decider against Fisher

2

Full video: Carrington and Fisher in canoe sprint decider

3

Parliament's favourite dog leaving for new job

4

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

5

Auckland woman finds $1M Lotto ticket in glove box after 8 months

Latest Stories

'Bank of mum and dad' now NZ's 5th biggest home loan lender

Full video: National leader Christopher Luxon in Rotorua

Lost for decades, Dorothy's dress from Oz up for auction

Carrington wins thrilling canoe sprint decider against Fisher

Report 'grossly understates' NZ's cancer drug funding gap

Related Stories

Rowers just happy to be at Maadi Cup after Covid complications

Fairness of 'Year 14' competitors at Maadi Cup questioned

Rowing royalty takes up coaching gig at Christchurch high school

Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph