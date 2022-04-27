All Blacks star Joe Moody out for rest of season with injury

The Crusaders medical team has announced that the knee injury to Joe Moody will put him out for the season.

Joe Moody of the Crusaders gets medical asistance during the Super Rugby Pacific match, Crusaders Vs Chiefs, at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 12th March 2022. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A specialist confirmed that he ruptured his ACL playing against the Blues in round nine of Super Rugby Pacfic.

Moody will have surgery to repair the injury and has been ruled out of rugby for the remainder of 2022.

The 33 year old prop has 57 caps for the All Blacks since debuting in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the latest in a number of frustrating injuries for Moody, who late last year signed on with New Zealand Rugby through until the end of 2024.