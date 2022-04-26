Warriors drop winger as one non-forced change after Storm mauling

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has dropped Ed Kosi as the sole non-forced change to his starting side, despite the team slumping to a record 70-10 ANZAC Day humiliation in Melbourne.

Kosi has dropped out of the 17 to face the Raiders on Saturday after a horror night against the storm, with winger Viliami Vailea named to make his fourth first-grade appearance on the wing.

On the other wing, Rocco Berry has been named to replace Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who was knocked out against the Storm.

Bayley Sironen has gone from the bench to the starting side to replace Josh Curran, who injured his knee early in the second half capitulation on Sunday night.

Eliesa Katoa and Jack Murchie were named on the bench in the 17 alongside Taniela Otukolo and Bunty Afoa, with interchange prop Aaron Pene suspended this week after taking an early guilty plea on a grade two careless high tackle charge from last night’s match.

Utility Kodi Nikorima is also unavailable for selection after testing positive for Covid and being eliminated him from the Melbourne trip.

Five-eighth Daejarn Asi was named on the extended 11-man bench after completing his move to the Warriors from the North Queensland Cowboys on Tuesday afternoon.

The 11th-placed the Warriors face the 15th-placed Raiders in Redcliffe on Saturday evening.

Warriors full team:

1 Reece Walsh

2 Rocco Berry

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Adam Pompey

5 Viliami Vailea

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Shaun Johnson

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (C)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Matt Lodge

11 Euan Aitken

12 Bayley Sironen

13 Jazz Tevaga

Extended Bench:

14 Taniela Otukolo

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Eliesa Katoa

17 Jack Murchie

18 Edward Kosi

20 Ben Murdoch-Masila

21 Daejarn Asi

22 Pride Petterson-Robati

23 Junior Ratuva

24 Valingi Kepu

25 Jackson Frei