UN chief slams invasion of Ukraine in meeting with Putin

Source: Associated Press

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says Moscow still hopes to negotiate a peaceful settlement with Ukraine, even as the fighting has continued.

Speaking at a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Putin noted that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators made what he described as a “serious breakthrough” in their talks in Istanbul, Turkey, last month. He claimed, however, that the Ukrainian side later walked back on some of the tentative agreements reached in Istanbul.

In particular, Putin said Ukrainian negotiators have changed their position on the issue of the status of Crimea and separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, offering to leave it for the countries’ presidents to discuss. Putin charged that the shift in the Ukrainian stand makes it hard to negotiate a future deal.

Putin has demanded that Ukraine recognise Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and recognise independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of a future agreement on ending the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that those issues could only be decided by a future nationwide vote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during their meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

During Wednesday's Kremlin meeting, Guterres criticised Russia’s military action in Ukraine as a flagrant violation of its neighbour’s territorial integrity. He also urged Russia to allow the evacuation of civilians trapped at a giant steel mill in Mariupol surrounded by the Russian forces.

Putin responded by claiming that the Russian forces have offered humanitarian corridors to civilians holed up at the Azovstal steel plant, charging that the Ukrainian defenders of the plant were using civilians as shields and not allowing them to leave.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Covid-19: Expert warns of reinfection as new variants emerge

2

Court hears how Johnny Depp asked Amber Heard to 'take his blood'

3

Russia's war in Ukraine heats up global cooking oil prices

4

NZ has 'virtually no idea' rate of tax paid by wealthiest - Parker

5

Household debt levels a concern as mortgage interest rates set to rise

Latest Stories

Meth use remains high after rising during August lockdown

Djokovic can play at Wimbledon, no vaccination required

Kamala Harris positive for Covid, Biden not 'close contact'

UN chief slams invasion of Ukraine in meeting with Putin

Household debt levels a concern as mortgage interest rates set to rise

Related Stories

Russia's war in Ukraine heats up global cooking oil prices

US' promise of more Ukraine military assistance raises ire of Russia

'Sexist' comments about British MP spark calls to tackle misogyny

West is 'engaged in war' with Russia - Lavrov