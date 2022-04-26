Ewan McGregor ties the knot with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have reportedly got married.

The former Fargo co-stars - who have 10-month-old son Laurie together - are believed to have tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony over the weekend, with a small number of family and friends in attendance.

A source told People magazine: "It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

The 51-year-old actor - who has children Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and 11-year-old Anouk, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis - has been dating the Birds of Prey actress since 2017 when they met on the set of Fargo.

McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in 2018, with their split finalised in June 2020.

Mavrakis admitted in early 2018 that she was "disappointed" in the Trainspotting star's decision to file for divorce but, ultimately, the most important thing was their kids.

"It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are OK," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Winstead, 37, was married to Riley Stearns for seven years until May 2017 and previously admitted it was "scary" having to start again.

"I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she said.

"I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's okay not to know where that change is going to take you."