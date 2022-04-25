Royals attend Anzac service at Westminster Abbey

Source: Associated Press

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a service of commemoration marking Anzac Day at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday (local time).

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

The ceremony honoured the sacrifices of tens of thousands of soldiers from the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps, known as Anzacs, who landed on the former World War I battlefields at Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey.

Prince William and Kate joined hundreds of other guests as well as the Dean of Westminster who led the service.

Prince William also laid a wreath at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.

