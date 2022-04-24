Zelensky: New evidence Russia killed civilians in Mariupol

Source: Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed "tens of thousands" of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up.

Russian military members patrol in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Russian military members patrol in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. (Source: Getty)

Zelensky said Russian troops have set up "filtration camps" near Mariupol for those trying to leave the city, which has largely been reduced to rubble.

He also promised to find and punish those responsible for missile attacks on Odessa, which he said killed eight people and wounded 18.

Ukraine said Russia fired seven missiles on Saturday from the Caspian Sea, two of which were shot down, while five hit residential areas.

Satellite images released this week showed what appeared to be two recently excavated mass grave sites next to cemeteries in two towns near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying thousands of civilians to conceal the slaughter taking place there.

Satellite images said to show Manhush mass graves.

Satellite images said to show Manhush mass graves. (Source: Maxar Technologies)

The Kremlin has not commented on the images.

