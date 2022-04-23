Northland hospitals full, short-staffed ahead of holiday influx

Northland hospitals are full and short-staffed, as the region expects more visitors and therefore more demand over the long weekend.

Whangārei Hospital. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Northland District Health Board associate chief medical officer Lucille Wilkinson said on most normal days Whangārei Hospital is completely full.

"We always get more work during those long breaks and school holidays as people come and visit our fabulous region.

"We're happy to manage emergencies, we're happy to look after things that people really need our care, but we'd like people to think of other options when things aren't emergencies and leave our hospitals for the really urgent stuff."

She said any visitors should be mindful that they are already struggling with hospital capacity.

"We'd like them to think about not travelling if they're already unwell or if they have unstable health issues to maybe stay at home because you know we're a bit busy already up here and then you know have good plans in place about how you're going to isolate."

Dr Wilkinson said a whole ward is taken up by Covid-19 patients, and some staff are off due to the virus, both having an effect on capacity.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported there were 399 community cases of Covid-19 in Northland and the death of one person with Covid-19 in the region.

The ministry said anyone who is going away for the long weekend should have a plan in place in the event that they contract Covid-19 or become a household contact of someone who does.

Anyone who has used their own vehicle to travel can drive back home to isolate, ensuring they take measures not to infect anyone such as using self-service petrol stations.

However, the ministry said anyone who has used public transport or travelled between the islands will not be able to isolate at home.

"So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so," the ministry said in yesterday's briefing on the Covid-19 figures.

