2 arrested, 2 injured after Central Wellington 'incident'

Source: 1News

Two people have been injured and two were arrested after a Saturday morning "incident" in central Wellington, police say.

(Source: 1 News)

A spokesperson said the arrests followed an incident on Dixon Street, which was reported to police at 5am. Police didn't provide further details about the nature of the incident.

"Two people are in Wellington Hospital with injuries arising from the incident."

A large section of Dixon Street remained closed as scene examinations took place.

Earlier, police cordoned off the street between Taranaki Street and Victoria Street.

RNZ reported there were a number of police officers around the area on Saturday morning, and that some were armed.

Anyone with information that could help police were asked to call 105 and quote event number P050338863.

