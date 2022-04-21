US pitcher banned after flattening rival who just hit home run

Source: Associated Press

The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out a long list of suspensions after a pitcher leveled a batter after giving up a home run.

Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward was suspended four games for the tackle on Wednesday while North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips was suspended two games because he was ejected for taunting.

Online video showed Phillips rounding third and Woodward charging off the mound and smashing into him.

Players from both teams charged onto the field.

Weatherford officials have said Woodward could face expulsion from school as the play caught widespread online attention.

Owen Woodward tackles Josh Phillips during a US college baseball game.

Owen Woodward tackles Josh Phillips during a US college baseball game. (Source: Associated Press)

But the league office handed out most of its punishment for the North Central Texas programme because of the players who ran onto the field after the hit.

The league suspended for two games "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field.

It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.

If that leaves North Central Texas without enough players for its next two games against Weatherford, it will have to forfeit, the league said.

Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game that was stopped.

The teams are scheduled to play each other this weekend.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

2

Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on plane

3

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

4

Queen Elizabeth Barbie unveiled by toymaker Mattel

5

Police killing of Kaoss Price 'drastic', friend says

Latest Stories

Further arrests over violent milk tanker incident in Waikato

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Tokyo

Three tracks in Waitākere Ranges reopen after 4-year closure

Man named formal suspect in Madeleine McCann case - reports

US pitcher banned after flattening rival who just hit home run

Related Stories

Tyson Fury denies links with man wanted by US authorities

Joseph Parker agrees to fight Tyson Fury if Whyte bout falls through

NZ's Joelle King wins her second Manchester squash open

Turkish triumph a delight for Patrick Bevin