US pitcher banned after flattening rival who just hit home run

The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference has handed out a long list of suspensions after a pitcher leveled a batter after giving up a home run.

Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward was suspended four games for the tackle on Wednesday while North Central Texas College hitter Josh Phillips was suspended two games because he was ejected for taunting.

Online video showed Phillips rounding third and Woodward charging off the mound and smashing into him.

Players from both teams charged onto the field.

Weatherford officials have said Woodward could face expulsion from school as the play caught widespread online attention.

Owen Woodward tackles Josh Phillips during a US college baseball game. (Source: Associated Press)

But the league office handed out most of its punishment for the North Central Texas programme because of the players who ran onto the field after the hit.

The league suspended for two games "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field.

It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.

If that leaves North Central Texas without enough players for its next two games against Weatherford, it will have to forfeit, the league said.

Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game that was stopped.

The teams are scheduled to play each other this weekend.