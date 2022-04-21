Putin claims victory in Mariupol but won’t storm steel plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol overnight, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up.

A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Instead, he directed his forces to seal off the Azovstal plant “so that not even a fly comes through.”

After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its vital but now badly damaged port. But the Ukrainian troops have stubbornly held out.

Russian military members patrol in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin’s comments came as satellite images showed more than 200 new graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. The imagery, from Maxar Technologies, shows long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, some 20 kilometres from Mariupol.

A few thousand defenders, by Russia’s estimate, have been holed up for weeks along with hundreds of civilians in the sprawling steel plant, as Putin’s forces pounded the site and repeatedly demanded they surrender.

But on Friday, the Russian leader declared victory without taking the plant, which covers 11 square kilometres and is threaded with some 24 kilometres of tunnels and bunkers.

“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in an appearance with his defence minister. “Congratulations.”

Instead of mounting a frontal attack on the plant, Russia apparently intends to maintain the siege and wait for the defenders to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.

Ukraine scoffed at the notion of a Russian victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This situation means the following: They cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and free up more forces to join the larger battle now underway for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centres, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry said.