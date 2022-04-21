New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

Source: Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday on Thursday, an occasion marked with the release of a picture showing her with two of her ponies.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with her Fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale, right, and Bybeck Katie on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor.

The image was commissioned by the Royal Windsor Horse Show and shows the monarch with her Fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie.

The Queen has been keeping out of the public eye - after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this year, her public appearances were limited by unspecified "mobility issues".

And she will mark her birthday privately at the Sandringham estate that has offered her and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

The monarch is well-known for her passion for horses and ponies - and this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

More than 1000 performers and 500 horses will enact key moments of royal history, from the age of Elizabeth the First, to Queen Elizabeth the Second.

